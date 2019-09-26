Público
Noelia Posse Nuevo fichaje polémico de la alcaldesa de Móstoles: contrata a una de sus mejores amigas por 52.000 euros

Alicia Domínguez Villarino trabajó en la Fundación de la Clínica Universitaria de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos hasta que fue despedida en 2017, después de que dimitiera el director de la fundación Luis Vázquez por dejar una enorme deuda.

Imagen de archivo de Noelia Posse, alcaldesa de Móstoles. - EUROPA PRESS

La alcaldesa de Móstoles, la socialista Noelia Posse, ha fichado a una amiga de la infancia para ocupar un puesto de coordinadora de gabinete por 52.000 euros al año, según informa la Cadena SER.

 La lista de fichajes a dedo de Posse va aumentando. La socialista fue criticada por contratar a su hermana para hacerse cargo de las redes sociales, también por 52.000 euros, y aumentó el sueldo a su tío en el Ayuntamiento de Móstoles.

Tras las presiones, la alcaldesa acabó cesando el nombramiento de su hermana y su tío decidió renunciar a su polémico ascenso, renunciando así a 1.600 euros más al mes.

Según informa el medio, Alicia Domínguez Villarino trabajó en la Fundación de la Clínica Universitaria de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos hasta que fue despedida en 2017, después de que dimitiera el director de la fundación Luis Vázquez por dejar una enorme deuda. 

