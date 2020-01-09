Público
Nuevo Gobierno Sánchez confirma oficialmente a Iglesias y anuncia que habrá cuatro vicepresidencias

Tres vicepresidencias serán dirigidas por mujeres. Contará con Irene Montero en Igualdad;  Yolanda Díaz en Trabajo; Manuel Castells en Universidades y Garzón en Consumo.

El líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias (d), felicita a Pedro Sánchez, quien logró este martes la confianza del Congreso para un nuevo mandato como presidente del Gobierno, al lograr una estrecha mayoría de 167 votos a favor, 165 en contra y 18 absten

El líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias (d), felicita a Pedro Sánchez, quien logró este martes la confianza del Congreso para un nuevo mandato como presidente del Gobierno, al lograr una estrecha mayoría de 167 votos a favor, 165 en contra y 18 abstenciones, es felicitado por el líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias (d). EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, empezó a deshojar la margarita de su Gobierno este jueves pero pétalo  a pétalo. A primera hora de la mañana confirmó, de manera oficial, la presencia que tendrá Unidas Podemos en el Gobierno de coalición, que ratifica las informaciones adelantadas por Público en los últimos días.

Así, Sánchez contará con una Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, que será asumida por Pablo Iglesias. Y, en el nuevo Ejecutivo, estarán también Irene Montero, como ministra de Igualdad; Yolanda Díaz, ministra de Trabajo; Manuel Castells, ministro de Universidades y Alberto Garzón, ministro de Consumo.

El presidente parecía que estaba obligado a ratificar unos nombres que ya circulaban por todos los círculos políticos, aunque no habían sido confirmados públicamente por nadie.

Y en la misma mañana del jueves, también desde la Moncloa se informó que, en contra de lo que había mantenido hasta ahora, no habrá tres vicepresidencias, sino cuatro y, además, se adelantó que tres estarán dirigidas por mujeres.

De momento se conocen los nombres de Carmen Calvo y Nadie Calviño, pero no se ha dado información de qué mujer ocupará esa cuarta vicepresidencia. El nombre que como mera hipótesis se baraja es el de Teresa Ribera para dar al ministerio de Transición ecológica rango de vicepresidencia, pero no se descarta que pueda ser una mujer nueva.

(Habrá ampliación) 

