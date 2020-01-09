El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, empezó a deshojar la margarita de su Gobierno este jueves pero pétalo a pétalo. A primera hora de la mañana confirmó, de manera oficial, la presencia que tendrá Unidas Podemos en el Gobierno de coalición, que ratifica las informaciones adelantadas por Público en los últimos días.
Así, Sánchez contará con una Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, que será asumida por Pablo Iglesias. Y, en el nuevo Ejecutivo, estarán también Irene Montero, como ministra de Igualdad; Yolanda Díaz, ministra de Trabajo; Manuel Castells, ministro de Universidades y Alberto Garzón, ministro de Consumo.
El presidente parecía que estaba obligado a ratificar unos nombres que ya circulaban por todos los círculos políticos, aunque no habían sido confirmados públicamente por nadie.
Y en la misma mañana del jueves, también desde la Moncloa se informó que, en contra de lo que había mantenido hasta ahora, no habrá tres vicepresidencias, sino cuatro y, además, se adelantó que tres estarán dirigidas por mujeres.
De momento se conocen los nombres de Carmen Calvo y Nadie Calviño, pero no se ha dado información de qué mujer ocupará esa cuarta vicepresidencia. El nombre que como mera hipótesis se baraja es el de Teresa Ribera para dar al ministerio de Transición ecológica rango de vicepresidencia, pero no se descarta que pueda ser una mujer nueva.
(Habrá ampliación)
