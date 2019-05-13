Público
Vox El número siete de Vox en Alcalá renuncia por su nexo con una organización nazi

Fue miembro de Hermandad Aria, que organizaba actos nazis en los que ensalzaba la figura de Hitler y al nacionalsocialismo, con ropa y parafernalia típica del nazismo.

Jorge Bonito Vera (d), junto al candidato de Vox a la Alcaldía de Alcalá de Henares. TWITTER VOX ALCALÁ DE HENARES

El número siete de la lista electoral de Vox en Alcalá de Henares, Jorge Bonito Vera, ha renunciado a formar parte de la candidatura después que el diario digital La Marea denunciara que ha sido un miembro activo de la organización nazi Hermandad Aria.

Según informa Vox Alcalá de Henares en un comunicado, Bonito ya ha presentado ante la Junta Electoral de Zona un “escrito de renuncia a formar parte de dicha candidatura y a su acta de concejal electo” en el caso de que la obtuviera.

La Marea informó el pasado día 6 de la pertenencia de Bonito, a finales de los años 90, a la organización nazi Hermandad Aria, grupo en el que llegó a ocupar cargos de dirección y que realizaba “aquelarres paganos” en los que los asistentes se ataviaban con parafernalia nazi y juraban lealtad a Hitler.

Vox Alcalá señala que el contenido ideológico de esta organización es “rotundamente contrario al ideario, principios y valores” del partido.

