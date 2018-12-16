Público
El Objetivo García Egea cree que "está en duda" que el PSOE sea un partido que "promueve el cumplimiento de la legalidad"

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, en 'El Objetivo' de La Sexta.

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, cree que "está en duda" que el PSOE sea un partido político que "promueva el cumplimiento de la legalidad". "Al final a uno lo definen sus acciones", ha asegurado este domingo.

En una entrevista en el programa El Objetivo de La Sexta el número dos de los 'populares' ha señalado que la formación liderada por Pedro Sánchez "pone difícil" ver al PSOE como a "aquel partido histórico en que muchos españoles confiaron".

"Al final a uno lo definen sus acciones. Se llaman obreros y quieren subir los impuestos a las clases medias. Que alguien diga que hoy el PSOE es un partido que promueve el cumplimiento de la legalidad está en duda", ha defendido.

Según García Egea, el presidente del Gobierno está "dejando que se corten autovías y que en Cataluña se hable de Puigdemont, los CDR y de Torra en vez de supercomputadoras". "En vez de ir y blindar el Consejo de ministros debería blindar los derechos y libertades de los catalanes", ha añadido.

Para el secretario general del PP, con sus medidas el jefe del Ejecutivo "pone en duda la historia de éxitos del PSOE" y "hace que muchos no se vean representados", como es el caso de los socialistas andaluces.

