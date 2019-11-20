Público
Los objetivos económicos del presidente del Gobierno en funciones Sánchez cree que formará Gobierno en breve y promete a los empresarios rigor fiscal

En la VI Cumbre de la Empresa Familiar Europea dice que desplegará políticas sociales "dentro de los márgenes financieros".

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en la clausura del VI Congreso de las Empresas Familiares Europeas, que organiza el European Family Businesses (EFB), en Madrid. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, quiso lanzar un mensaje muy claro este miércoles a los empresarios: uno de los "vectores fundamentales" del nuevo Gobierno será la estabilidad presupuestaria.

Sánchez hizo esta aseveración en el VI Congreso de la Empresa Familiar Europea, donde también trasladó a los empresarios su convencimiento de que habrá Gobierno en breve. Sin explicar cómo lo va a conseguir, Sánchez aseguró que confía en que "en las próximas semanas acabe el bloqueo político y haya un Gobierno en pleno funcionamiento", dijo.

El líder socialista indicó que entiende que los empresarios valoren la estabilidad política y dijo que ese es uno de sus objetivos principales. "España necesita estabilidad institucional y esa será la voluntad del nuevo Gobierno", afirmó.

Pero, junto a este mensaje, Sánchez lo que intentó es quitar cualquier miedo a los empresarios de inestabilidad presupuestaria. Y, por ello, aseguró que también se plantea como objetivos prioritarios la reducción del déficit y de la deuda, así como cumplir estrictamente con las indicaciones de Bruselas.

Subidas de salarios razonables

Sanchez indicó que, en su opinión, esta disciplina fiscal y presupuestaria no va en contra de desarrollar políticas sociales, aunque advirtió de que estas se harán "dentro de los márgenes financieros", precisó.

Además, Sánchez defendió "subidas de salario razonables" sin minar los niveles de competitividad de las empresas, indicando que esto repercutirá positivamente en el desarrollo general de la economía.

Finalmente, el líder socialista explicó a los empresarios que sus objetivos con el nuevo Gobierno son tres: educación, igualdad de género y transformación tecnológica y ecológica. Para Sánchez, si hay estabilidad política e institucional, "España puede dar un salto cualitativo en sus dimensiones socioeconómicas".

