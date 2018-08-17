Podemos ha propuesto a Sonia Vivas, policía local de Palma de Mallorca, ser la número dos de su lista al Ayuntamiento de Palma en las elecciones municipales del próximo mayo.
Sonia Vivas, que dentro del la Policía local de Palma es responsable de la Unidad de Delitos de Odio, denunció en noviembre de 2017 al Ayuntamiento de Palma por "homofobia institucional" después de sufrir durante casi diez años el acoso de sus compañeros por ser homosexual.
El juicio del caso se dividió en distintas jornadas a lo largo de todo junio. A finales de este mes, el tribunal de la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Palma confirmó la acusación del fiscal del caso, que consideraba probado el acoso de los policías hacia Vivas por homofobia. Los policías que persiguieron a su compañera por ser lesbiana fueron condenados a cuatro y dos años de cárcel.
Podemos ha ofertado a Vivas ser su número dos en las municipales, justo detrás de Alberto Jarabo, actualmente diputado en el parlamento balear. La decisión deberá ser sometida a consulta en la militancia del partido a través de un proceso de primarias.
En una una entrevista de Última Hora, la policía se considera una firme defensora de la lucha anticorrupción. "No tengo ninguna duda de que mi principal preocupación será luchar contra la corrupción", declaró en la entrevista. "Todavía hay que perfilar aspectos importantes de programa electoral con el partido y los compañeros de candidatura", añadió.
Además, ha asegurado que considera "un gran honor y un gran orgullo" que Podemos piense en ella para las municipales de Palma.
