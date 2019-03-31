Òmnium Cultural pega más de 20.000 carteles contra el juicio durante este fin de semana

La vicepresidenta de Òmnium Cultural, Marina Llansana, ha participado este sábado en una de las acciones de voluntarios este fin de semana para pegar por toda Catalunya más de 20.000 carteles contra el juicio del 1-O, con la leyenda 'Nos juzgan a todas'.
Esta acción critica el "juicio a la democracia" contra el presidente de la entidad, Jordi Cuixart, y el resto de acusados en el proceso, y consideran que se está juzgando el derecho de manifestación y reunión, y los derechos civiles.
Òmnium también ha organizado en toda Catalunya más de 100 puntos informativos con esta reivindicación, que Llansana ha resumido afirmando que el Estado está haciendo una "campaña de criminalización" de la libertad de expresión.
Ha afirmado que se demuestra con el dictamen de la Junta Electoral contra el uso en TV3 de las palabras 'presos políticos', 'exilio' y 'juicio a la represión'; y también con el testimonio de guardias civiles esta semana el juicio, donde "han criticado los carteles donde decía 'Democracia".
Y ha lamentado que, mientras tanto, "la ultraderecha goza de toda impunidad para hacer discursos antidemocráticos en las calles de Barcelona", en alusión implícita al acto de Vox de este mismo sábado.
Acusan al Estado de "criminalizar" la libertad de expresión
La vicepresidenta de Òmnium Cultural, Marina Llansana, aprovechó el evento para denunciar al Estado por "criminalizar la libertad de expresión", con el juicio del 'procés' y la prohibición a TV3 de hablar de "presos políticos".
"Mientras la ultraderecha goza de toda impunidad para hacer discursos antidemocráticos en las calles de Barcelona, a nosotros se nos censura por ejercer los derechos más básicos", ha protestado Llansana, según un comunicado de Òmnium.
Para Llansana, "lo más triste de todo es que el Gobierno del PSOE se sienta al lado de la extrema derecha más radical en el juicio a la democracia en el Tribunal Supremo", en alusión a la Abogacía del Estado y los representantes de Vox que ejercen de acusación.
