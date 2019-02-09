La OMS recomienda sacar el cannabis de la lista de sustancias peligrosas

La Organización Mundial de la Salud, en un comunicado histórico, ha recomendado a las Naciones Unidas que elimine el cannabis de la Lista IV de su Convención de Estupefacientes de 1961, la cual recoge las sustancias más peligrosas y dañinas.
La recomendación de la OMS supone un paso importante para el cannabis y las investigaciones que buscan encontrar supuestos beneficios terapéuticos en tratamientos de dolor o epilepsia.
De esta forma, desde la organización recomiendan que la sustancia se sitúe dentro de una lista menos restrictiva, la Agenda I. Además, la carta enviada por Tedros Adhanom (presidente de la OMS), dirigida al secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, advierte de que se deben impulsar medidas que prevengan los daños por el consumo.
e Cdd Cannabis Out Come by on Scribd
Unidos Podemos quiere que se estudie el impacto económico
Unidos Podemos quiere que el Gobierno haga un estudio del impacto económico que podría suponer para el país la regularización integral del cannabis, una legalización que el grupo confederal siempre ha defendido.
Para los de Pablo Iglesias, los derechos y la salud pública deberían ser la "razón fundamental" para una regularización de esta sustancia, pero no quieren dejar de lado los efectos económicos que esta decisión supondría.
"En términos impositivos, merece la pena señalar que las previsiones en términos de impacto recaudatorio han sido superadas en todos los casos por la realidad", explica el grupo confederal, para poner como ejemplo al estado de Colorado en donde se recaudaron casi 250 millones de dólares en 2017.
La región estadounidense, de unos 5,4 millones de habitantes, estableció un impuesto al consumo del 2,9%, otros sobre las ventas del 10% y un tercero sobre la producción (la venta del cultivador a empresas retail) de un 15%.
