La ONU pide disculpas a España por atribuir "incorrectamente" el Guernica a las "atrocidades" de la República

La ONU se disculpó públicamente este lunes con España y anunció que va a modificar su web para corregir un "error" en la descripción del Guernica, que se refería a la obra de Pablo Picasso como "una protesta artística contra las atrocidades de la República durante la Guerra Civil española".
"Es obviamente un horrible error cuando se tiene en cuenta lo que realmente sucedió en Guernica", señaló el portavoz de la organización Stéphane Dujarric, durante su conferencia de prensa diaria.
El texto en cuestión aparecía en la página web en la que Naciones Unidas da cuenta de las obras de arte y otros obsequios de los Estados miembros que tiene expuestos en su sede, entre los que figura una reproducción en tapiz del "Guernica".
Este lunes, Dujarric anunció que, tras recibir noticias del problema durante el fin de semana, todo el sitio web ha sido retirado temporalmente mientras se lleva a cabo la "necesaria corrección" y para permitir "una revisión completa" de todo su contenido.
"Lamentamos el error y trasladamos nuestras disculpas al pueblo y al Gobierno de España", señaló el portavoz, que insistió en que todo fue un "error" sin ninguna "mala intención" o "segundas intenciones".
"Sabemos perfectamente que los republicanos fueron las víctimas y no los autores", dijo sobre el bombardeo sufrido por la localidad vizcaína de Guernica el 26 de abril de 1937, llevado a cabo por aviones de la Legión Condor alemana, que luchó en la Guerra Civil de lado del bando franquista.
El portavoz admitió que el "error" probablemente apareció en la web durante "dos o tres años" sin ser detectado. Tras tener conocimiento del asunto, la misión de España ante Naciones Unidas pidió a la organización una rectificación inmediata, según indicaron a Efe fuentes diplomáticas. A través de Twitter, la misión española señaló que, "en breve, estará disponible una nueva reseña acorde con la verdad histórica".
