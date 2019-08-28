Público
Open Arms Santiago Abascal asumirá mañana la portavocía de Vox en el debate con Carmen Calvo sobre el 'Open Arms'

El partido de ultraderecha rechazó apoyar la comparecencia de Calvo al considerar que Unidas Podemos, autor de la petición, sólo buscaba salvar a Sánchez de dar explicaciones.  

Santiago Abascal. Europa Press

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, será el portavoz de su partido en el Pleno extraordinario convocado para este jueves por la tarde en el Congreso para que la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, rinda cuentas por la gestión de la crisis de los migrantes recogidos en el Mediterráneo por el Open Arms.

Este lunes, en la Diputación Permanente del Congreso, el representante de Vox en el debate sobre la comparecencia de Carmen Calvo fue Víctor Sánchez del Real, diputado por Badajoz, quien defendió que debía ser el presidente Pedro Sánchez el que ofreciera explicaciones en el Parlamento.

De hecho, Vox rechazó apoyar la comparecencia de Calvo al considerar que Unidas Podemos, autor de la petición, sólo buscaba salvar a Sánchez de dar explicaciones. Al final, la comparecencia de la vicepresidenta salió adelante y sólo el PSOE y Vox votaron en contra.

Una vez convocada la sesión plenaria para este jueves, Vox ha decidido que sea su máximo líder quien represente al partido en el debate con la vicepresidenta del Gobierno. Será la reaparición de Abascal tras el paréntesis estival, pues su última aparición pública fue el debate de investidura de Sánchez del pasado mes de julio.

