El candidato del PP a la alcaldía de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha asegurado en una entrevista en esRadio que aprobará la Operación Chamartín, el proyecto rebautizado como Madrid Nuevo Norte, en el primer pleno municipal de junio tras su presumible investidura. La operación, que iba a aprobarse bajo el mandato de la exalcaldesa Manuela Carmena, creará en su primera fase 120.000 nuevos puestos de empleo.
Si Martínez-Almeida es finalmente investido alcalde en una nueva etapa del Ayuntamiento que, previsiblemente se constituirá el próximo 15 de junio, tendrá que llevar el proyecto al pleno y buscar la aprobación de todos los grupos políticos. En caso de contar con el apoyo, obtendrá una aprobación provisional en el pleno municipal que, posteriormente, deberá ser ratificada por el Ejecutivo regional.
El proyecto contará con 10.500 viviendas, de las cuales 3.000 tendrán protección pública, y un gran espacio de negocios en los alrededores de la estación de Chamartín, que también será reformada y que pretende ser el centro fundamental de la red de transportes del área norte de Madrid.
