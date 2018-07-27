El alcalde de la localidad madrileña de Arroyomolinos, Carlos Ruipérez (Cs), que está siendo investigado por presuntos amaños en multas en el marco de la operación Enredadera, ha hecho efectiva su renuncia al cargo y a su acta de edil en el Pleno municipal ordinario celebrado este jueves.
"Quiero comportarme con fidelidad a mis principios éticos y políticos, que son inseparables, lo que me lleva a asumir formalmente esta decisión para honrar la alta responsabilidad y el honor de ser un representante de miles de ciudadanos de este municipio", ha señalado Ruipérez durante el Pleno.
El ya exalcalde ha asegurado que ha obrado "con honestidad, desde el principio de buena fe, y con la responsabilidad que el cargo comporta" y ha querido agradecer "el apoyo" que ha tenido de sus compañeros del equipo de Gobierno "de manera global" y la colaboración de toda la Corporación Municipal".
Ruipérez fue arrestado el pasado día 3 en el marco de la macrooperación Enredadera, que se saldó con 39 detenidos en ayuntamientos de toda España gobernados por PP, PSOE y Cs, y en la que se investigan posibles amaños del grupo Sacyr en la contratación de servicios para la regulación del tráfico y gestión de multas.
Al día siguiente de su detención, Ciudadanos suspendió de militancia al alcalde de Arroyomolinos, le pidió su dimisión -y le advirtió de su posible expulsión del partido si no lo hacía-, cosa que finalmente se produjo el pasado día 13, aunque hasta este jueves no se ha efectuado su renuncia oficial.
