La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional pide mantener en prisión provisional a cinco de los siete integrantes de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) encarcelados en septiembre, a los que acusa de terrorismo.
La Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha acogido este miércoles las vistas de apelación a los cinco miembros del Equipo de Respuesta Táctica (ERT) que permanecen en la prisión de Soto del Real, acusados de pertenencia a organización terrorista, fabricación y tenencia de explosivos y conspiración para causar estragos. La Sala tomará una decisión en los próximos días.
Por su parte, las defensas han denunciando que el teniente fiscal, Miguel Ángel Carballo, "no concreta el motivo" para reclamar que permanezcan en prisión.
El equipo legal de los cinco imputados -Ferrán Jolis, Guillem Xavier Duch, Eduardo Garzón, Xavier Buigas y Alexis Codina-, han reclamado su liberación incidiendo en que no existe riesgo de fuga dado su arraigo familiar. Niegan también los riesgos de reiteración delictiva o de destrucción de pruebas.
Las vistas de los otros dos encarcelados, próximamente
Por otra parte, la Audiencia revisará la situación personal de otro de los investigados, Jordi Ros, aunque en su caso no se ha celebrado vista, ya que su defensa no lo había solicitado en su recurso de apelación, en el que también solicitaba la libertad provisional.
El séptimo miembro de los CDR que fue encarcelado el pasado septiembre, Germinal Tomás Aubeso, también ha presentado recurso contra la medida de prisión preventiva, pero la Sala aún no ha fijado la vista para estudiarlo.
