El comisario de la Policía Nacional Enrique García Castaño aseguró al juez que investiga el 'caso Villarejo', Manuel García Castellón, que Francisco Martínez, quien fuera secretario de Estado de Seguridad con el exministro Jorge Fernández Díaz, fue quien le dio la orden de investigar al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas en el dispositivo luego conocido como 'operación Kitchen', han confirmado fuentes jurídicas.
Este operativo policial se investiga en la séptima pieza de la macro causa sobre las actividades presuntamente ilícitas del comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo, que se encuentra en prisión provisional desde noviembre de 2017 investigado por liderar durante años un clan "parapolicial" mafioso.
Hasta el momento, ocho policías están imputados en esta séptima pieza
La 'operación Kitchen' fue un dispositivo policial montado en 2013 y financiado con fondos reservados para investigar a Bárcenas y para el cual se contrató al que fuera el chófer del extesorero, Sergio Ríos, con el objetivo de sustraerle documentación sensible del partido que obraba en su poder.
Hasta el momento, ocho policías están imputados en esta séptima pieza: además de Villarejo y García Castaño, el juez investiga al ex director adjunto operativo (DAO) Eugenio Pino, el que fuera jefe de la Unidad de Asuntos Internos Marcelino Martín Blas, los inspectores José Ángel Fuentes Gago y Bonifacio Díaz Sevillano, el comisario Andrés Gómez Gordo, y el exchófer, quien ingresó en el cuerpo después del operativo.
Primero señaló a Pino
García Castaño, quien en 2013 dirigía la Unidad Central Adjunta Operativa (UCAO) de la Policía Nacional, declaró por primera vez sobre la 'operación Kitchen' el pasado mes de enero y en ese momento dijo que fue Pino quien le encargó investigar a Luis Bárcenas. Sin embargo, después ha señalado también a Francisco Martínez, pasando así del plano policial a otro superior en el que implica a los responsables políticos que entonces dirigían el Ministerio del Interior.
Francisco Martínez continúa siendo diputado como miembro de la Diputación Permanente del Congreso y, por tanto, tiene la condición de aforado ante el Tribunal Supremo, de modo que la Audiencia Nacional no puede investigarle. Perderá su aforamiento cuando se constituyan las nuevas Cortes Generales, el próximo 21 de mayo.
