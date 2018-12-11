El ministerio del Interior va a remitir "de inmediato" a la Audiencia Nacional la documentación desclasificada sobre la conocida como operación Kitchen, una supuesta trama destinada a obtener documentos sensibles del extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, mientras estaba en prisión y en la que participaron el excomisario José Villarejo, el exchófer de Bárcenas; Sergio Ríos —que habría recibido por ello 48.000 euros de fondos reservados—, el ex número dos de la Policía Eugenio Pino, el exjefe de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo de la Policía (UCAO) Enrique García Castaño.
Según informa la la Cadena Ser, el departamento de Fernando Grande Marlaska ya prepara la documentación desclasificada para enviarla al juzgado de refuerzo número 6 y al 5 de la Audiencia Nacional, que investigan el supuesto uso de fondos reservados entre 2013 y 2014 para destruir pruebas en posesión de Bárcenas, relacionadas con la caja B del Partido Popular.
La Ser cita "fuentes jurídicas" que afirman que en las "decenas de documentos" encontrados sobre la autorización de gastos para llevar a cabo el operativo, están las firmas de exdirector adjunto operativo de la Policía Nacional, Eugenio Pino, junto con las de varios de sus colaboradores más directos en lo que se denominó como la brigada política de Interior con Jorge Fernández Díaz como ministro, con el objetivo de llevar a cabo operaciones contra el independentismo en Catalunya o contra Podemos.
Sin ermbargo, las mismas fuentes afirman que entre los informes desclasificados que se han encontrado no figuran las rúbricas del exdirector general de la Policía, Ignacio Cosidó, ni del exministro Fernández Díaz. Aun así, consideran que la autorización del operativo y la disposición del gasto debió proceder de los superiores de Eugenio Pino, porque "al menos el secretario de Estado de Seguridad" del ministerio del Interior tuvo que tener conocimiento de los hechos para aprobar el uso de fondos reservados.
Eugenio Pino está imputado por falsificar supuestamente pruebas para involucrar a los Pujol en la Audiencia Nacional. La Fiscalía Anticorrupción también ha solicitado su imputación en el juzgado número 6 de la Audiencia que investiga el caso Villarejo.
