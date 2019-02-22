El juez del caso Villarejo, Manuel García Castellón, busca grabaciones de dos conversaciones de Luis Bárcenas, extesorero del PP, con el expresidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, y con el exvicesecretario del PP, Javier Arenas que fueron robadas por miembros de la Policía en el marco de la operación Kitchen, diseñada para espiar y sustraer documentación a Bárcenas.
Así lo adelanta el diario El Mundo, medio que informa de que el juez García Castellón interrogó este pasado jueves al extesorero del PP sobre estas grabaciones. Bárcenas niega haberlas realizado.
Pero los investigadores tienen la certeza de que Bárcenas sí que grabó esas conversaciones, siempre según El Mundo. Esas grabaciones se produjeron en dos de las reuniones clave que Bárcenas mantuvo con la cúpula del PP tras ser imputado en el caso Gürtel —en 2009— en y descubrirse posteriormente el dinero que ocultaba en Suiza —principios de 2013—.
Por orden cronológico, la primera grabación se produjo en marzo 2010 entre Bárcenas y Rajoy. El extesorero había sido imputado el verano anterior en el caso Gürtel y habló con Rajoy para abordar su dimisión. Bárcenas había dimitido de forma provisional el año anterior, pero tras ese encuentro con Rajoy su salida se hizo definitiva en abril, un mes después de la reunión. Sin embargo, Bárcenas siguió cobrando su sueldo en lo que fue la famosa "dimisión en diferido".
La segunda grabación que busca el juez presuntamente se produjo en diciembre de 2012, cuando Bárcenas se vio con Javier Arenas y estaba a punto de hacerse pública su fortuna oculta en Suiza.
Precisamente ayer, jueves, el juez García Castellón imputó miembros de la estructura policial creada en la Dirección Adjunta Operativa (DAO) de la Policía durante el primer Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, siendo ministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz.
