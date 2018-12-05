Público
Operación Kitchen El juez de la caja B cita a declarar a Bárcenas y su mujer por la operación Kitchen y rechaza convocar a Cospedal

El magistrado rechaza convocar de momento a sede judicial a la ex secretaria general del PP y su marido Ignacio López del Hierro, que fueron grabados por el comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo en una conversación con él en la que parecían realizarle un encargo.

Bárcenas llega a la Audiencia Nacional para saber si ingresa ya en prisión. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional que investiga la presunta financiación irregular del PP, José de la Mata, ha citado a declarar el próximo 21 de diciembre al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas y su mujer, Rosalía Iglesias por la supuesta información sensible sobre el partido que le habría sido sustraída en la denominada operación Kitchen.

Al mismo tiempo, el magistrado rechaza convocar de momento a sede judicial a la ex secretaria general del PP María Dolores de Cospedal y su marido Ignacio López del Hierro, que fueron grabados por el comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo en una conversación con él en la que parecían realizarle un encargo.

