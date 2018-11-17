Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Operación Kitchen El juez De la Mata pide información a Interior sobre el robo de los papeles de Bárcenas

Según informaciones de 'El Mundo', Villarejo dirigió un dispositivo para sustraer documentación relacionada con la financiación ilegal del partido que estaba en manos del ex tesorero del PP.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
El extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas. - EFE

El extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas. - EFE

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata ha requerido a la Secretaria de Estado de Seguridad del Ministerio del Interior que elabore un informe donde recoja toda la información sobre la denominada Operación Kitchen, según informa La Vanguardia.

Este dispositivo presuntamente habría sido organizado desde Interior con la ayuda de Villarejo, para sustraer información al ex tesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas, relativa a la financiación ilegal del partido. Tras el robo de los documentos, el comisario Villarejo solo puso a disposición de la Audiencia Nacional una parte de los mismos.

Fue el conductor de Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos —confidente de la Policía— quién fotocopió los documentos robados y los puso en manos del dispositivo policial de Villarejo. Tanto es así, que las pruebas fueron encontradas en el domicilio del comisario en el momento de su detención.

De esta forma, Villarejo habría puesto a buen recaudo las anotaciones del ex tesorero vinculadas con María Dolores de Cospedal. Pero, también había otros documentos relacionados con la financiación ilegal del PP de Madrid, además de los conocidos Papeles de Rosalía —redactados por la mujer Bárcenas—, que fueron publicados por El Español en 2015 y que desvelaban pagos en negro en la casa del ex presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad