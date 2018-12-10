Público
Operación Kitchen El PP destinó más de 65.000 euros de la caja B para pagar los trajes de Rajoy, Rato, Trillo y Cascos

La unidad de la Policía Nacional encargada de recuperar los papeles que Bárcenas se había llevado de la sede del partido alertó de que el propio extesorero se había percatado de la sustracción de los mismos.

Federico Trillo habla con Mariano Rajoy en el Congreso en 2009. EFE/Gustavo Cuevas

El PP destinó más de 65.000 euros de la caja B a servicios de sastrería para el expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy y los exministros conservadores Rodrigo Rato, Federico Trillo y Francisco Álvarez Cascos, según se desprende de los documentos relacionados con la contabilidad paralela de la formación, investigados en la Audiencia Nacional en el marco de la operación Kitchen.

Una tarjeta del extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas revela los pagos que la formación hizo a un sastre para elaborar los trajes de los altos cargos, según ha tenido acceso El Independiente. En este sentido, el PP abonó 12.620 euros por los servicios de sastrería para Rajoy, 13.700 euros para los de Rato, así como 19.830 euros para Álvarez Cascos. También, se recoge otro importe a nombre de Trillo por el valor de 19.470 euros. En total suman 65.623 euros.

El juez del caso Villarejo, Diego de Egea, citó para el próximo miércoles como investigado a Sergio Ríos, el chófer de Bárcenas, en relación con la operación supuestamente diseñada por el Ministerio del Interior en 2013 para sustraer documentos al extesorero del PP.

En esta línea, la unidad de la Policía Nacional encargada de recuperar los papeles que Bárcenas se había llevado de la sede del partido alertó de que el propio extesorero se había percatado de ello. "Bárcenas dice que le han robado y asegura que ha sido el Gobierno", señala el informe interno al que ha tenido acceso El Mundo.

En esta pieza separada del caso Tándem, relativo al excomisario José Manuel Villarejo, investiga si el Ministerio del Interior, liderado por el Gobierno de Rajoy, encargó en 2014 a Villarejo y al comisario Enrique García Castaño que sobornase con fondos reservados al conductor de Bárcenas para recuperar los papeles.

