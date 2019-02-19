El PSOE se ha personado como acusación popular en la causa que investiga en la Audiencia Nacional las actividades del comisario jubilado y en prisión provisional José Manuel Villarejo y, en particular, en la pieza denominada Kitchen sobre el espionaje al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas que se habría sufragado con fondos reservados.
Según ha avanzado Vozpopuli, el PSOE ha abonado ya los 15.000 euros de caución necesarios para ejercer la acusación popular en esta pieza secreta de la instrucción en la que también está personado Podemos, partido que consta como parte en varias de las líneas de investigación de la causa.
En la pieza Kitchen están asimismo personados pero en calidad de acusación particular el propio Bárcenas y su esposa, Rosalía Iglesias, quienes habrían padecido el supuesto espionaje por el que a partir de 2013 se pagó al chofer de la familia, Sergio Ríos, con fondos del Ministerio del Interior para que les sustrajese documentación sensible del PP que obraba en su poder.
En esta pieza están investigados además del comisario jubilado y Sergio Ríos, varios miembros de la Policía Nacional y entre ellos el entonces Director Adjunto Operativo de la Policía Nacional Eugenio Pino, el que fuera responsable de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo Enrique García Castaño y el también comisario Andrés Gómez Gordo.
Se investigan entre otros, delitos de cohecho, malversación, revelación de secretos e incluso allanamiento de morada por el asalto que sufrió la familia de Luis Bárcenas en su domicilio de manos de un hombre que cumple 22 años de prisión por reclamarles documentación a punta de pistola y que podría estar relacionado con aquel operativo.
