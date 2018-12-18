Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Operación Lezo La Fiscalía reclama dejar a Ignacio González con el salario mínimo

El expresidente cobra un sueldo por ser funcionario en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. Es este salario el que la Fiscalía ha solicitado que se embargue al juez de la 'Operación Lezo' para, con él, pagar diferentes multas en concepto de responsabilidad civil por diversos delitos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid Ignacio González - EFE

El expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid Ignacio González en una foto de archivo - EFE

El sueldo que cobra Ignacio González del Ayuntamiento de Madrid podría ser embargado para cubrir diferentes responsabilidades civiles por delitos de blanqueo, malversación, fraude o cohecho. Así lo ha requerido la fiscal anticorrupción Ana Cuenca al juez de la Audiencia Nacional y que instruye la 'Operación Lezo' Manuel García Castellón.

El juez, como respuesta, ha solicitado al Consistorio de la capital que notifique cuál es la cifra exacta de ese salario. De todas formas, se le retiraría todo su sueldo hasta quedarse con el salario mínimo, dinero que sí que podría disfrutar el expresidente.

Debido a que no había ninguna medida cautelar de inhabilitación sobre González, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid se vio obligado a reincorporarle durante el pasado julio en la plantilla de funcionarios como consejero técnico en la Subdirección General de Apoyo Jurídico, Incompatibilidades y Régimen Disciplinario, según recogen desde la Cadena Ser.

SI la respuesta del juez fuese a favor del embargo, no sería el primer caso de confiscación que recae sobre González ya que —sigue la Cadena Ser— todos sus bienes han pasado por este proceso.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad