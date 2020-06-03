Estás leyendo: Casado endurece el tono contra Sánchez y le acusa de "ocultar a los muertos" en el último debate del estado de alarma

Oposición PP Casado endurece el tono contra Sánchez y le acusa de "ocultar a los muertos" en el último debate del estado de alarma

El líder del PP ha defendido el mandato de Mariano Rajoy, cuando se cumplen dos años de su salida de La Moncloa. "Usted llego con una moción de censura al Gobierno y ahora pretende una moción de censura al Estado", le ha espetado.

Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Casado en el Congreso
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, en el Congreso este miércoles / EFE

Actualizado:

marta monforte

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, sigue la hoja de ruta trazada por su gabinete con la idea de un adelanto electoral en 2021, cuya estrategia se basta en desgastar al Ejecutivo de coalición y negarse a cualquier pacto con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. En el último debate sobre la prórroga del estado de alarma, Casado ha acusado a Sánchez de "ocultar a los muertos para esconder su incompetencia" y de ser el presidente "más radical de la democracia".

"Es el mago de verbena al que se le ven todos los trucos. El que habla de veneno y reparte cicuta. Es el Gobierno menos democrático de nuestra democracia", le ha espetado el conservador desde la tribuna del Congreso al líder socialista. Casado ha hecho caso omiso de las llamadas a alejarse de la crispación por parte de la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet y del propio Sánchez. "Ha hecho de la polarización y la división su hoja de ruta", le ha dicho.

El líder popular ha defendido el mandato del expresidente Mariano Rajoy, días después de que se cumplan dos años de la moción de censura que presentó Sánchez contra él y que acabó con su dimisión y el ascenso de Casado a la presidencia del PP. "Usted llego con una moción de censura al Gobierno y ahora pretende una moción de censura al Estado", le ha espetado.

Asimismo, ha acusado al Ejecutivo de haber "desatado una caza de brujas en la Guardia Civil, sumiendo al Cuerpo en su mayor crisis desde el escándalo del también socialista Luis Roldán". ¿Qué oculta usted para mantener a su ministro del Interior como si fuera su Fouché?", le ha preguntado en relación a Fernando Grande-Marlaska, del que toda la oposición en bloque ha pedido la dimisión.

