Estás leyendo: Una organización denuncia que la Policía multó en Madrid a dos mujeres que acudían a apostatar

Público
Público
8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
#YTúQuéPides

Una organización denuncia que la Policía multó en Madrid a dos mujeres que acudían a apostatar

Los agentes amonestaron a estas mujeres por "desobediencia a la autoridad", según la propia organización, aunque aseguran que lo único que hicieron fue pedir explicaciones a los policías, que les exigieron identificarse.

Momento de la intervención de la Policía Nacional ante el colectivo Apostasía Feminista.
Momento de la intervención de la Policía Nacional ante el colectivo Apostasía Feminista. Instagram de Apostasía Feminista

madrid

El colectivo Apostasía Feminista, que organiza reuniones para que las mujeres que quieran puedan apostatar de la Iglesia católica, denuncia que dos activistas ligadas a su organización fueron multadas por la Policía Nacional el pasado 22 de marzo cuando se encontraban a la espera de poder entregar la documentación pertinente en el arzobispado de la calle Bailén, en Madrid. 

Los agentes amonestaron a estas mujeres por "desobediencia a la autoridad", según denuncia la propia organización, aunque aseguran que lo único que hicieron fue pedir explicaciones a los policías, que les exigieron identificarse. 

"Entregué los papeles al arzobispado y al salir había otro furgón y habían parado a otras mujeres. Nos identificaron a todas", denuncia Irati, una de las activistas involucradas.

Además, desde Apostasía Feminista muestran sus suspicacias ante la rapidez con la que la Policía se presentó al lugar donde ellas se preparaban para entregar su documentación para apostatar. Según la propia organización, eran solo entre cinco y seis mujeres, por lo que no se incumplía ningún protocolo sanitario contra el coronavirus.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público