El tribunal del procés ha activado el trámite para plantear una cuestión prejudicial ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea sobre el alcance de la inmunidad parlamentaria, como pidió Oriol Junqueras, a quien se impidió salir de prisión para acatar la Constitución como eurodiputado electo.
En una providencia, la Sala da tres días a las acusaciones y a la defensa del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat –en prisión y acusado de rebelión por el procés– para que se pronuncien al respecto, requisito necesario para plantear la cuestión prejudicial.
Hace unos días, la Fiscalía ya se opuso a que el Supremo preguntase al TJUE sobre esta cuestión
