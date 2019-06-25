Público
Oriol Junqueras El Supremo activa el trámite para preguntar a Europa sobre la inmunidad de Junqueras

La Sala da tres días a las acusaciones y a la defensa del exvicepresident para que se pronuncien al respecto. Hace unos días, la Fiscalía ya se opuso a que el Supremo preguntase al Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea sobre esta cuestión.

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo, del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, durante su turno de palabra en la última jornada del juicio al 'procés'. - EFE

El tribunal del procés ha activado el trámite para plantear una cuestión prejudicial ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea sobre el alcance de la inmunidad parlamentaria, como pidió Oriol Junqueras, a quien se impidió salir de prisión para acatar la Constitución como eurodiputado electo.

En una providencia, la Sala da tres días a las acusaciones y a la defensa del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat –en prisión y acusado de rebelión por el procés– para que se pronuncien al respecto, requisito necesario para plantear la cuestión prejudicial.

Hace unos días, la Fiscalía ya se opuso a que el Supremo preguntase al TJUE sobre esta cuestión

