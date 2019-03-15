La Junta de Tratamiento del centro penitenciario de Brians 2, en Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), ha aprobado por unanimidad una propuesta de clasificación en tercer grado para el exdiputado de CiU en el Parlament Oriol Pujol, lo que le permitiría salir de día para trabajar o hacer actividades de reinserción y dormir en la cárcel entre semana. Esta decisión se produce cuando el recluso ni siquiera ha cumplido dos meses de prisión, ya que ingresó en la misma el pasado 17 de enero.
Tras recibir la propuesta, el Servicio de Clasificación de la Secretaría de Medidas Penales, Reinserción y Atención a la Víctima, que depende de Amand Calderó, deberá estudiar la propuesta y decidir si la valida, lo que puede producirse en los próximos días, ha informado la Conselleria de Justicia este viernes.
Pujol ingresó en este centro el 17 de enero de este año para cumplir la condena de dos años y medio impuesta por la Audiencia de Barcelona por el caso de amaños de concesiones de ITV.
(Habrá ampliación)
