Caso ITV Oriol Pujol pide al juez que sustituya su ingreso en prisión por trabajos sociales

El exdiputado de CiU e hijo del expresident de la Generalitat fue condenado a dos años y medio por el caso ITV.

Oriol Pujol está condenado a dos años y medio de cárcel por diversos delitos relacionados con la corrupción | EFE / Archivo

El exdiputado de CiU Oriol Pujol ha pedido hoy a la juez que sustituya su ingreso en prisión para cumplir los dos años y medio a los que fue condenado por el caso ITV por trabajos sociales en beneficio a la comunidad, al argumentar que ha reconocido los hechos y ha reparado el daño.

Así lo ha sostenido Oriol Pujol en una vista celebrada hoy durante apenas media hora ante la sección veinte de la Audiencia de Barcelona, que decidirá en los próximos días si acuerda o no su ingreso en prisión o acepta sustituirle esta pena por trabajos sociales en beneficio a la comunidad. 

Oriol Pujol aceptó dos años y medio de cárcel por cobrar comisiones y usar su influencia para obtener estaciones de Inspección técnica de vehículos (ITV). El hijo del expresidente de la Generalitat también suscribió un pacto con la Fiscalía con el que logró que su mujer, Anna Vidal, también acusada, eludiese la cárcel a cambio de una pena multa.

