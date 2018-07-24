El exdiputado de CiU en el Parlament Oriol Pujol ha aceptado este martes ante el Tribunal del Jurado la pena de dos años y medio de cárcel por cobrar comisiones y usar su influencia política para favorecer a empresarios en el caso del amaño del concurso para obtener estaciones de ITV.
En una vista ante el Tribunal del Jurado, Pujol se ha ratificado en el pacto alcanzado con la Fiscalía Anticorrupción aceptando una pena de cárcel por tráfico de influencias, cohecho y falsedad documental, y la magistrada ha afirmado que el caso queda visto para sentencia, que se dictará en estos términos.
El hijo del expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol ha suscrito un pacto con la Fiscalía ahora ratificado en el que consigue que su mujer, Anna Vidal, también acusada, eluda la cárcel a cambio de una pena multa, un acuerdo al que finalmente se han adherido los otros acusados: el exnúmero dos de la Diputación Josep Tous, y los empresarios Sergi Pastor, Sergi Alsina y Ricard Puignou.
