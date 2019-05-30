Público
Oriol Pujol podrá salir cada día de la cárcel de Brians para trabajar y hacer voluntariado

El exdiputado de CiU en el Parlament, condenado a dos años y medio de prisión por el caso ITV, puede salir de prisión diariamente a partir del próximo lunes.

Fotografía de archivo de Oriol Pujol. (MARTA PÉREZ | EFE)

La Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de Brians 1, en Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), ha acordado que el exdiputado de CiU en el Parlament Oriol Pujol, condenado a dos años y medio de prisión por el caso ITV, pueda salir diariamente a trabajar y ejercer un voluntariado social a partir del próximo lunes.

Según ha informado este jueves la Secretaría de Medidas Penales, Reinserción y Atención a la Víctima de la Conselleria de Justicia, la Junta de Tratamiento ha acordado por unanimidad la aplicación del artículo 100.2 del Reglamento Penitenciario, que "permite la flexibilización de los diferentes regímenes de vida para adaptarlos a las circunstancias del interno".

Pujol ingresó en Brians 1 el pasado viernes después de que el Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria 2 de Barcelona revocara su clasificación en tercer grado, al considerar que no era conforme a Derecho.

(Habrá ampliación)

