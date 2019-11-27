El portavoz del grupo municipal de Vox y secretario general del partido, Javier Ortega Smith, ha sido reprobado este miércoles por el Pleno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid con el voto a favor de Cs, PSOE y Más Madrid por su falta de respeto a las víctimas de la violencia de género". El PP se retrata ya que ha votado en contra, pese a calificar como "lamentable" la actuación de Ortega Smith tras su discurso negacionista contra la violencia machista.
El sí de Ciudadanos ha permitido primero que se debatiese la moción de urgencia presentada este martes por el PSOE y después que el Pleno de la capital reprobase a Ortega Smith.
La postura de Ciudadanos tensiona el Gobierno bipartito de José Luis Martínez-Almeida que, como ha recordado este miércoles el propio Ortega Smith, se configuró gracias a los votos de Vox y necesita a esta formación para aprobar los presupuestos de 2020, que se llevarán a votación el próximo mes de diciembre y se negocian ya.
Los socialistas presentaron este martes esta moción de urgencia, después de que Javier Ortega Smith hiciese el pasado lunes un discurso negacionista de la violencia de género en el acto institucional del Ayuntamiento de Madrid por el Día Internacional para la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer, que recibió el reproche de Nadia Otmani, una mujer víctima de violencia machista en silla de ruedas.
Ortega Smith se convierte en el edil que más rápidamente ha sido reprobado en un Pleno del Ayuntamiento ya que la crítica a su actuación ha llegado en la cuarta sesión plenaria del mandato.
Pacto municipal contra la violencia machista
Este mismo miércoles, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid aprobaba un pacto de 21 medidas para erradicar la violencia de género con la abstención de Vox. El delegado de Familias, Igualdad y Bienestar Social, Pepe Aniorte, ya advertía entonces al partido de extrema derecha: "No daremos un solo paso atrás en la defensa de la mujer y lo haremos con o sin Vox".
Este acuerdo de 21 medidas contará con la suficiente dotación presupuestaria para su cumplimiento con el compromiso de no sufrir reducciones porque "la violencia contra las mujeres no debe reparar en gastos para su erradicación".
