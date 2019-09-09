Ortega Smith: "La violencia de género es una gran mentira, negar esto es como negar el día o la noche"

El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, ha vuelto a dejar muestras el machismo que impera en la formación ultraderechista. "La violencia de género es una gran mentira, negar esto es como negar el día o la noche", ha declarado el diputado madrileño.
Así ha respondido el también portavoz de la formación en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid al discurso de la fiscal general del Estado, María José Segarra, durante el Inicio del Nuevo Año Judicial en la Comunidad de Madrid en el Tribunal Supremo, en el que ha hecho especial mención a la violencia de género.
En declaraciones a los periodistas al finalizar el acto, ha ironizado con que sus afirmaciones podían parecer "políticamente incorrectas" y ha reprochado que "solo se centrase" en la violencia machista, aunque ha matizado que este problema es "algo gravísimo que hay que terminar de atajar". "Hay violencia cuando se agrede a parejas homosexuales, hay violencia cuando se agrede a los niños, los hombres y los mayores", ha censurado Ortega Smith.
También en respuesta a la fiscal, ha rechazado que "pretenda que la instrucción de los procesos penales recaiga en la Fiscalía", ya que, según entiende el portavoz de Vox, en España no "existe una total y absoluta garantía de su independencia".
En esta línea también le ha criticado que no haya mencionado el "delito de colaboración en la inmigración y las mafias de tráfico de personas".
Por último ha agradecido al presidente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) y del Tribunal Supremo, Carlos Lesmes, el reconocimiento a los trabajadores del Tribunal Supremo que han formado parte del juicio del procés, al que ha calificado de "golpe de Estado".
"Esperamos que de una vez por todas se trate a la justicia como se merece, dotándola de los medios humanos y reformas procesales que hagan que haya tutela judicial efectiva", ha concluido Ortega Smith.
