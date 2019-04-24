Público
La acusación de Vox Ortega Smith y su 'alergia' al catalán: insiste a un testigo del 'procés' para que traduzca la palabra "agent" 

En la 35 sesión de la causa, el presidente de la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, Manuel Marchena, recuerda al agente de los Mossos d'Esquadra Albert Donaire que debe responder a todas las preguntas que el tribunal considere pertinentes.

El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith (i), y el vicesecretario jurídico de Vox, Pedro Fernández (d), durante una sesión del juicio del procés en el Tribunal Supremo. EFE

El partido ultraderechista Vox no quiere oír una sola palabra en catalán en el juicio a la cúpula del procés, y no se cansa de demostrarlo. Cuando uno de los testigos de este miércoles, Albert Donaire, se identificaba como agent de los Mossos d'Esquadra, el número dos de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, insistía en que repitiera su "cargo", y el testigo lo hacía. “Agent”. “¿Y eso qué quiere decir?”, incidía Ortega, hasta oír su traducción al castellano,: “agente”.

Marchena, al testigo: "No confunda el escenario". "Usted es un agente de la autoridad, y está ahora ante la autoridad judicial"

La acusación popular de Vox, que no ha solicitado la inclusión de una sola prueba documental en la causa y que ha cometido errores de bulto en varios interrogatorios, acostumbra a españolizar denominaciones como Mossos d'Esquadra –"Mozos"- y Generalitat –"Generalidad"-, mientras el letrado Ortega Smith hace lo imposible por dejar ver la pulsera con la bandera española que luce en su muñeca.

Además, el presidente de la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, Manuel Marchena, ha abroncado al mismo testigo en esta 35 sesión del juicio, advirtiéndole de que debía responder a todas las preguntas, también a las planteadas por la acusación popular, salvo que el tribunal considerase que no eran pertinentes.

En la 35 sesión de la causa, Marchena ha reprendido a Donaire, miembro de la asociación de Mossos d'Esquadra para la Independencia después de que evitase responder a preguntas de la acusación popular sobre un mensaje publicado desde su perfil en Twitter: “Diría que yo no soy el juzgado aquí”, espetaba a los ultraderechistas de Vox. 

“No confunda el escenario”, le reprendía el magistrado, recordándole que, como testigo, tiene obligación de contestar y de decir verdad. “Usted es un agente de la autoridad, y está ahora ante la autoridad judicial”, zanjaba.  

