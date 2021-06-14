Estás leyendo: España albergará la próxima cumbre de la OTAN en 2022

Así lo han decidido los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la Alianza Atlántica durante su reunión de este lunes en Bruselas.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, junto a la ministra de Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, a su llegada a la cumbre que los líderes de la OTAN celebran este lunes en Bruselas. Horst Wagner / EFE

España será la sede de la próxima cumbre de la OTAN en 2022, según han decidido los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la Alianza Atlántica durante su reunión de este lunes en Bruselas.

"Esperamos volver a reunirnos en España en 2022, a la que seguirá nuestra próxima reunión en Lituania", indican los líderes aliados.

Así, se recoge en las conclusiones del encuentro, si bien se espera que los detalles del acuerdo sean desvelados ahora por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el secretario general de la Alianza, Jens Stoltenberg, en rueda de prensa.

La designación de España se produce tras el breve encuentro del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden.

Fuentes aliadas apuntan a que la decisión se ha tomado después de un proceso informal, sin que haya trascendido que existan más candidatos. Además, se ha acordado que Lituania sea el anfitrión en 2023, como había adelantado su presidente, Gitanas Nauseda.

Los últimos días fuentes gubernamentales habían confirmado el interés de España en acoger la cumbre del próximo año, cuando se cumple el 40 aniversario de la entrada en la Alianza Atlántica.

