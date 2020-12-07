Otros 200 exmilitares, entre los que hay golpistas y un nieto de Franco, firman el manifiesto contra el Gobierno

Actualizado:
Otros 200 militares retirados de distintas ramas del ejército, entre los que se encuentra un nutrido grupo de golpistas relacionados con el 23F, un candidato de Vox y un nieto de franco, han firmado el manifiesto en contra del Gobierno.
Si hasta ahora sólo se conocía una lista de cerca de 270 nombres ligados a la XIX promoción de la Fuerza Aérea y 73 de la XXIII del Ejército de Tierra, una información publicada este lunes en El País, desvela ahora el apoyo de otras dos centenas de uniformados en la reserva que se han adherido al escritos en el que consideran que el actual Gobierno pone "en grave riesgo la unidad de España y el orden constitucional".
En el escrito, antiguos mandos del Ejército de Tierra, la Armada y la Fuerza Aérea denuncian la "imposición de un pensamiento único" y advierten del "grave riesgo para la democracia", y expresan su "más absoluta lealtad al Rey y Mando Supremo de las Fuerzas Armadas".
Entre los nuevos El presidente de la Fundación Francisco Franco es el principal impulsor del manifiesto de más de 270 exmilitares retirados contra el Gobierno
nombres desvelados ahora, figuran figuras como
Comandante Ricardo Pardo Zancada. Condenado a 12 años de cárcel por su participación el golpe de Estado del 23-F de 1981.
Teniente exgeneral José María Mena, que fue cesado como capitán general de Sevilla y arrestado por afirmar en 2006 que el ejército intervendría Catalunya si el Estatut sobrepasaba líneas rojas. También se conoce ahora que otro de los firmantes es el que fuera General de división Juan Chicharro, que preside la Fundación Francisco Franco y al que el PP cesó como vocal de la Orden de San Hermenegildo tras un discurso en el que justificaba una intervención militar.
También figuran los nombres del teniente general Emilio Pérez Alamán, el almirante José María Treviño, el general de división Luis Gómez-Hortigüela Amillo y el general de brigada Carlos Blond Álvarez del Manzano que fueron firmantes del manifiesto que exaltaba la figura del dictador y justificaba el golpe de Estado de 1936 y que fue difundido en 2018.
Entre los firmantes también figura Cristóbal Martínez-Bordiu Franco, único nieto del dictador que ingresó en el Ejército y que tuvo una corta vida en el ejercito.
