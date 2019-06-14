Público
Ourense El PP cede la Alcaldía de Ourense a cambio de que Baltar siga al frente de la Diputación

Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, candidato de Democracia Ourensana, será el nuevo alcalde de la ciudad tras alcanzar un pacto con el PP. 

José Manuel Baltar, presidente de la Diputación Provincial de Ourense. EFE

El Partido Popular y Democracia Ourensana (DO) han suscrito este viernes un acuerdo para que Gonzalo Pérez Jácome sea investido alcalde del Ayuntamiento de Ourense en el pleno de este sábado a cambio de sus apoyos para que el líder del PP de Ourense, José Manuel Baltar, siga al frente de la Diputación, pese a que perdió la mayoría absoluta en las pasadas elecciones del 26 de mayo.

