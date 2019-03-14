El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha asegurado este jueves que le critican por "una aberración que no atribuiría ni a un político del tercer mundo". Lo ha hecho durante un acto del partido en Valladolid, donde el político ha confesado que "se siente víctima de fakes news".
Casado ha querido explicar la polémica del "blindaje temporal" que propone en su "ley de apoyo a la maternidad", que ya se recoge en un protocolo del 2009 contra el abandono de niños en la Comunidad de Madrid.
En declaraciones anteriores ya ha calificado las críticas como "vergüenza" y aseguraba que su propuesta se centra en "proteger" a las mujeres que deciden dar en adopción a sus hijos. Quiere que "las madres embarazadas tengan garantizada la confidencialidad", ha reiterado.
