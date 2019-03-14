Público
Pablo Casado Casado dice que le critican por "una aberración que no atribuiría ni a un político del tercer mundo"

El líder del Partido Popular ha asegurado que "se siente víctima de 'fake news'" por la polémica sobre la propuesta para las madres migrantes que quieran dar en adopción a sus hijos.

14/03/2019.- El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado (2i), pone la mano en la barriga de una embarazada durante su recorrido por las calles de Valladolid tras un acto del partido. EFE/Nacho Gallego

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado (2i), pone la mano en la barriga de una embarazada durante su recorrido por las calles de Valladolid tras un acto del partido. EFE/Nacho Gallego

El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha asegurado este jueves que le critican por "una aberración que no atribuiría ni a un político del tercer mundo". Lo ha hecho durante un acto del partido en Valladolid, donde el político ha confesado que "se siente víctima de fakes news".

Casado ha querido explicar la polémica del "blindaje temporal" que propone en su "ley de apoyo a la maternidad", que ya se recoge en un protocolo del 2009 contra el abandono de niños en la Comunidad de Madrid.

En declaraciones anteriores ya ha calificado las críticas como "vergüenza" y aseguraba que su propuesta se centra en "proteger" a las mujeres que deciden dar en adopción a sus hijos. Quiere que "las madres embarazadas tengan garantizada la confidencialidad", ha reiterado.

