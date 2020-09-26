zaragozaActualizado:
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha exigido el cese "inmediato" el ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, y ha anunciado que llevará al Congreso la reprobación del vicepresidente del Gobierno Pablo Iglesias por lo que considera sus ataques al jefe del Estado, el rey Don Felipe VI.
Casado ha adelantado que pedirá también la comparecencia de Pedro Sánchez por ser "el único responsable" de tener en el Gobierno a un partido "imputado por financiación irregular, defensor de la tiranía venezolana, nostálgico de la barbarie comunista y aliado de los albaceas del terrorismo etarra y de los independentistas catalanes".
En una intervención telemática con motivo de la clausura de la Escuela de Verano del PP de Aragón, ha asegurado que ni la Constitución, ni la monarquía, ni las leyes, ni la oposición son el problema de España, sino un Gobierno apoyado en alianzas cuyo "único vínculo reconocible es obligarnos a desandar el camino que hemos recorrido juntos desde 1976".
