La secretaria xeral de Igualdade de la Xunta de Galicia, Susana López Abella, ha discrepado de la opinión del presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, sobre la ley del aborto al respaldar que el actual marco legislativo de plazos, aprobado en 2010, es "adecuado". Mientras que Pablo Casado se había mostrado partidario de derogar la actual normativa de plazos y volver a la de supuestos aprobada en 1985 por el Gobierno de Felipe González, la alto cargo del Gobierno de Alberto Núñez Feijóo ha defendido que "la situación legal actual de la Ley del Aborto es adecuada".
"Cada persona tiene que tomar su decisión, es dueña de su cuerpo, y también hay que respetar a las personas, tomen la decisión que tomen", ha respondido López Abella a preguntas de los periodistas durante un acto en Ourense para explicar las ayudas y subvenciones a las entidades locales para la promoción de la igualdad.
En su opinión, la legislación del aborto y la baja natalidad no se pueden vincular. "Nada tiene que ver una cosa con la otra", proclamó. Sin embargo, el presidente de su partido había dicho: "Si queremos financiar las pensiones y la salud debemos pensar en cómo tener más niños y no en cómo los abortamos".
"Esas declaraciones no las he escuchado", admitió López Abella, quien juzgó que, "a nivel estatal", existe una legislación "aceptable e incluso reconocida a nivel internacional" en "el ámbito en cuestión" (el aborto), al igual que "en el ámbito de la Ley Integral contra la Violencia de Género", que "se va a modificar para mejorar y fue un acuerdo del Pacto de Estado".
La ley de 1985 despenalizó el aborto en los supuestos de violación, riesgo para la salud física y psíquica de la madre y malformación en el feto, mientras que la de 2010, en vigor, permite el aborto libre en las 14 primeras semanas de gestación.
