Pablo Casado Robles, sobre el último exabrupto de Casado: "Me sorprende que un hombre tan joven sea tan retorcido"

La ministra de Defensa acusa al presidente del PP de "favorecer sólo la crispación y la confrontación".

Casado, en un acto en Granada el pasado sábado. EFE/Pepe Torres

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha pedido este lunes al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, que deje de ser "tan retorcido" y comience a trasladar otro mensaje a las mujeres.

En declaraciones a los medios tras participar en la Comisión parlamentaria para el control de los gastos reservados, la ministra se ha referido en estos términos a las palabras de Casado en una entrevista en El Español, en la que considera que es "bueno" que "las mujeres sepan lo que llevan dentro", en alusión a su visión sobre el aborto.

Robles, al igual que la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, o el responsable de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, se ha pronunciado sobre esta afirmación del líder de los populares.

"Me sorprende que un hombre tan joven sea tan retorcido desde todos los puntos de vista", ha dicho la ministra de Defensa antes de acusar al presidente del PP de "favorecer sólo la crispación y la confrontación". Robles, por ello, ha dicho que recomendaría a Casado no ser tan "retorcido" y trasladar otro mensaje a las mujeres.

