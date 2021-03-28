Estás leyendo: Pablo Iglesias, confirmado como candidato de Podemos para las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid del 4M

La candidatura de Iglesias ha obtenido el respaldo del 95,48% de los 13.427 inscritos que han votado en las primarias.

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias tras su intervención en el debate de dos mociones tras la sesión de control al Gobierno este miércoles en el Congreso. Chema Moya / EFE

Pablo Iglesias, hasta ahora vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno de España, ha sido confirmado como candidato de Podemos para las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid que tendrán lugar el 4 de mayo. 

Respecto al cuerpo de la lista a la Asamblea de Madrid, los candidatos más votados han sido, en este orden, Isa Serra, Jesús Santos, Carolina Alonso, Beatriz Gimeno, Julio Rodríguez y Jacinto Morano, todos pertenecientes a la candidatura "Equipo Pablo Iglesias".

En este proceso interno de primarias han participado un total de 13.427 personas inscritas, lo que según la organización morada supone una "movilización récord" de la militancia a pesar de que el proceso ha durado tan sólo dos días.

La candidatura de Iglesias ha obtenido el respaldo del 95,48% de los 13.427 inscritos que han votado en las primarias, que suponen el 44% de los inscritos verificados que podían votar.

El paso de Iglesias a la pugna por Madrid recibe así el apoyo de 12.820 militantes de Podemos, el 95,48 % de los 13.427 que han participado mientras que 607, el 4,52 %, han votado en blanco.

Los inscritos de Podemos también han ordenado la papeleta de Pablo Iglesias, la única que ha obtenido puntos y que después deberá llegar a un acuerdo con Izquierda Unida.

Los diez primeros puestos los completan Carolina Alonso Alonso (3), actual diputada en la Asamblea de Madrid, Beatriz Gimeno (4), hasta ahora al frente del Instituto de la Mujer, Julio Rodríguez (5), jefe de gabinete de Iglesias, el diputado madrileño Jacinto Morano (6), Paloma García Villa (7), Lilith Vestrynge (8), Javier Cañadas (9) y Piedad Sánchez García.

Los morados deben ahora hacer hueco en su lista a perfiles independientes como el de la activista antidesahucios Alejandra Jacinto o el del profesor Agustín Moreno, que ha anunciado este domingo su candidatura en Twitter.

