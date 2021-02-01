Estás leyendo: Pablo Iglesias, tras la pugna de AstraZeneca con la UE: "No me temblaría el pulso en nacionalizar farmacéuticas"

Vacuna contra la covid-19 Pablo Iglesias, tras la pugna de AstraZeneca con la UE: "No me temblaría el pulso en nacionalizar farmacéuticas"

"Me parece inaceptable que se puedan hacer negocios y grandes beneficios a costa de la salud pública", ha señalado el vicepresidente del Gobierno.

El vicepresidente segundo y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias. EFE

madrid

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha asegurado que el interés de ninguna empresa farmacéutica puede estar por encima del interés general y dice que "si tuviera el poder político necesario" no le temblaría el pulso para hacer más nacionalizaciones, entre ellas las de estas compañías.

En una entrevista publicada este lunes por elDiario.es conjuntamente con Infolibre, Iglesias añade que "la lección fundamental de esta pandemia es que lo público no se pone de perfil y me parece inaceptable que se puedan hacer negocios y grandes beneficios a costa de la salud pública".

Iglesias señala que su opinión, como secretario general de Unidas Podemos, es que en España tendría que haber más empresas públicas porque "apostar por lo púbico en algo tan serio como la salud, se ha revelado una necesidad". Iglesias promete que "a partir de aquí" y con el peso que tiene su formación dentro del Ejecutivo (35 diputados), "tratará de llegar todo lo lejos" que pueda.

Iglesias: "Apostar por lo púbico en algo tan serio como la salud, se ha revelado una necesidad"

"Es terrible que vivamos una situación en la que haya compañías privadas que nos puedan decir hasta dónde llegan y hasta dónde no en función del dinero", señala. Preguntado sobre si habría que aplicar mayores restricciones para contener la pandemia, Iglesias sostiene que "siempre hay que estar preparados para endurecer" y que "no hay que tener ningún miedo a asumir medidas más duras y estrictas", porque de lo que se trata, a su juicio, es de "defender la vida".

