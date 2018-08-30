Pablo Iglesias, secretario general de Podemos, retomará el próximo lunes 3 de septiembre su agenda política después de estar dos meses apartado de toda actividad pública tras el nacimiento prematuro de sus dos hijos mellizos. El líder de Podemos asistirá el próximo lunes a la reunión de la Ejecutiva de su partido, aunque después no comparecerá ante la prensa, pero sí lo hará en el informativo de Telecinco a las nueve de la noche en una entrevista con Pedro Piqueras.
Iglesias reaparecerá justo el día que se cumplirán dos meses del nacimiento de sus dos hijos mellizos después de que su pareja, Irene Montero, sufriera un parto prematuro cuando apenas el embarazo había alcanzado el sexto mes de gestación. De momento, Irene Montero seguirá de baja.
Aunque ha estado alejado de los focos, en Podemos se venía especulando desde hace días con el inminente regreso de Iglesias. De hecho, ha intervenido en alguna ocasión en la actividad de su partido en estos dos meses de retiro. De hecho, intervino para desbloquear la negociación entre Podemos y el Gobierno sobre el techo de gasto.
