Podemos Pablo Iglesias vuelve de su baja de paternidad el 23 de marzo

Lo hará con un acto al aire libre en la plaza del Museo del Reina Sofía, según ha anunciado la portavoz adjunta de Podemos en el Congreso, Ione Belarra. 

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, llega al Congreso en una jornada en la que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparece ante el pleno para hablar de la situación en Catalunya. EFE/Zipi

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en el Congreso, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Zipi

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, se reincorporará a la primera línea de la política el próximo sábado 23 de marzo, con un acto al aire libre en la plaza del Museo del Reina Sofía, tras haber disfrutado de tres meses de permiso por paternidad.

Así lo ha anunciado la portavoz adjunta de Podemos en el Congreso, Ione Belarra, en declaraciones a La Sexta tras defender la decisión del líder morado de continuar con su baja a pesar del adelanto electoral anunciado hace más de quince días.

"Será un acto en el que vamos a impulsar la España del cambio. Creo honestamente se va reencontrar con la gente. Estamos muy contentos de que vuelva. Ya tenemos fecha, lo estamos preparando todo con mucho cariño", ha explicado Belarra.

(Habrá ampliación)

