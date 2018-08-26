El expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y los cuatro exconsellers que presentaron la demanda civil contra el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena en Bélgica aseguran que España es "un Estado delincuente, como Kazajistán", según el escrito al que han tenido acceso varios medios.
Los políticos procesados por rebelión en la causa abierta por el procés señalan que el comportamiento del juez "expresa lo que ya fue denunciado respecto a los oponentes políticos vascos: el sistema judicial español es incapaz de tratar a los opositores independentistas respetando los derechos fundamentales".
En esta línea, acusan a Llarena de "comparar el proyecto y las convicciones políticas de los investigados con una concepción penalmente reprensible".
Consideran que "el sistema judicial español ha sido, hasta el momento, incapaz de tratar la cuestión catalana de manera imparcial: distintas jurisdicciones de España han tomado numerosas decisiones judiciales realizando múltiples violaciones incompatibles con los valores que fundamentan la Unión Europea".
Puigdemont y los cuatro exconsellers destacan, al menos, tres actividades privadas del magistrado: una conferencia en un seminario organizado por FAES en 2014, su intención de asistir a los cursos de verano de El Escorial y sus declaraciones en Oviedo en las que muestra una falta de imparcialidad que le inhabilita para investigarles.
Precisamente, estos "actos privados" han motivado que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez declinara asumir la defensa del juez instructor. No obstante, el Ministerio de Justicia estudia contratar un bufete privado en Bélgica que defienda la "competencia exclusiva y excluyente de la jurisdicción española" en la causa del procés frente a la demanda civil presentada en dicho país contra el instructor del caso.
La respuesta del departamento de Dolores Delgado es consecuencia del amparo concedido hace una semana por el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) a Llarena. Concretamente, el organismo solicitó la actuación de los ministerios de Justicia y Asuntos Exteriores, a través de la Abogacía del Estado, "para asegurar la integridad e inmunidad de la jurisdicción española ante los tribunales del Reino de Bélgica".
