La demanda civil interpuesta en Bélgica por el expresident Carles Puigdemont contra el juez instructor del procés, Pablo Llarena, "no es una cuestión privada, sino de Estado", ha sostenido el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que asegura que el Ejecutivo tuvo claro esto desde el primer minuto.
Así ha intentado Sánchez zanjar la polémica abierta por el cambio de discurso por parte del Gobierno en torno a este asunto. La semana pasada, el Ejecutivo diferenciaba de forma expresa entre la defensa de la jurisdicción española y la personal del juez, a quien decía no podía representar por actos privados.
Se refería con ello el Ministerio de Justicia a un aspecto de la demanda de Puigdemont que alude a la falta de imparcialidad del juez Llarena por unas manifestaciones que realizó en un acto público en Oviedo el pasado febrero, donde al ser preguntado por la causa que instruye negó que pudiera hablarse de la existencia de "presos políticos".
Esta distinción desapareció en el comunicado oficial remitido este domingo por Moncloa, tras las críticas de jueces y fiscales por lo que consideraban dejar desamparado a Llarena. La nota subrayaba que el Gobierno defendería el sistema judicial español y al magistrado Llarena.
Preguntado en la rueda de prensa conjunta con el presidente chileno, Sebastián Piñera, si el Gobierno estaba rectificando, Sánchez respondió: "El Gobierno escucha y lo que ha hecho ha sido atender desde el primer momento los requerimientos del Consejo General del Poder Judicial", el órgano de gobierno de los jueces.
En función de cómo se iban produciendo esos requerimientos, el Ejecutivo los ha ido atendiendo "siempre de manera positiva". "No es una cuestión de defender a un juez u otro con nombre y apellidos, sino que es una cuestión de que el Estado tiene que defender su soberanía jurisdiccional cuando ésta se ve puesta en cuestión", ha zanjado.
