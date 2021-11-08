Estás leyendo: Pablo Montesinos asegura que el congreso del PP de Madrid se celebrará "en el marco de los plazos marcados"

El vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP recuerda que al cónclave se puede presentar "quien estime oportuno".

(I-D) La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado y el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press (Foto de ARCHIVO)

El Congreso Regional del Partido Popular de Madrid se desarrollará "en el marco de los plazos marcados por el máximo órgano entre congresos", ha explicado este lunes el vicesecretario de Comunicación de los populares, Pablo Montesinos

A estas elecciones,  que no hacen más que acentuar las diferencias entre la presidenta autonómica y la dirección general del partido, se podrá presentar "quien estime oportuno, como siempre ha pasado en el Partido Popular", según Montesinos, que ha comparecido en Málaga, donde ha presentado las enmiendas de su partido a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE). 

Sobre el enfrentamiento de Ayuso y Casado, "poco más" ha podido añadir, ha expresado el vicesecretario. Y, cuando ha sido preguntado por la misma, se ha remitido a la idea de los plazos marcados por la Junta Directiva Nacional.

Sí ha enfatizado, sin embargo, una vez que ha presentado las enmiendas, que desde su partido "están centrados en buscar soluciones a los problemas reales de los españoles". 

