Las elecciones autonómicas del pasado 26 de mayo dibujan un mapa político que los partidos tendrán que gestionar para conformar los gobiernos en los diferentes territorios. En muchos de ellos, las alianzas entre las formaciones serán imprescindibles para consolidar ejecutivos, unas alianzas que dependen de cuestiones como la afinidad ideológica, los vetos cruzados, la idiosincrasia de cada comunidad o, incluso, los pactos a nivel estatal.
Las fórmulas para conformar ejecutivos son muchas y variadas, desde alianzas a través de apoyos directos hasta abstenciones que faciliten gobiernos, y cada territorio tiene su propio reparto en este sentido. En la mayoría de las comunidades, las alianzas más probables se dividen en dos bloques: el bloque progresista (PSOE, Podemos y el resto del espacio del cambio) y el de las derechas (PP, Ciudadanos, Vox y algunas formaciones conservadoras).
El PSOE ha señalado a Podemos como su socio prioritario, y el PP y Ciudadanos también han manifestado que serán, en principio, socios prioritarios. Sin embargo, situaciones como la irrupción de la extrema derecha en los parlamentos autonómicos podrían alterar esta dinámica de pactos.
Para las comunidades autónomas, excepto para Euskadi, hay dos procesos posibles de investidura: Una primera votación, donde gobernaría el que obtuviera la mayoría absoluta (la mitad más uno de los escaños del parlamento autonómico en cuestión). De no obtener dicha mayoría ningún candidato, se haría una segunda votación, donde valdría una mayoría simple (más votos a favor que en contra).
