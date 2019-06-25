Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Pactos de gobierno Casado ofrece "estabilidad" a Sánchez durante la próxima legislatura aunque no apoye su investidura

"Yo no le he ofrecido pactar una investidura, que no es para lo que nos votaron los españoles. Pero sí dar una estabilidad a la legislatura", ha explicado el líder del PP.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
25/06/2019.- El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado (i), interviene en la presentación del presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno (d), durante un encuentro hoy en La Razón, en Madrid. EFE/ Mariscal

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado (i), interviene en la presentación del presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno (d), durante un encuentro hoy en La Razón, en Madrid. EFE/ Mariscal

El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha ofrecido este martes al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, "estabilidad" durante la próxima legislatura, pero ha recordado que es su "responsabilidad desbloquear" el proceso de investidura.

Casado, que ha presentado al presidente de la Junta de Andalucía en el acto La Razón de Juanma Moreno, ha asegurado que es Sánchez "el que tiene que conseguir los apoyos suficientes" para revalidar su mandato cuatro años.

"Yo no le he ofrecido pactar una investidura, que no es para lo que nos votaron los españoles. Pero sí dar una estabilidad a la legislatura", ha explicado el líder del partido conservador que ha recordado que su partido "lleva un año tendiendo la mano al PSOE".

"Desde el 2 de agosto, que fue la primera vez que me reuní con Sánchez en Moncloa", ha recordado Casado. "Le ofrecimos una coalición de facto: un acuerdo para los Presupuestos Generales del Estado y otro para la unidad nacional. Él nos planteó cinco pactos de Estado: nosotros aceptamos los cinco", ha apuntado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad