El hecho de que Bildu pueda facilitar una eventual investidura de Pedro Sánchez está, hoy por hoy, "muy lejos". Así lo ha anunciado la portavoz de la formación en el Congreso, Mertxe Aizpurua, que ha lamentado que el PSOE no les haya contactado de cara a facilitar un Gobierno, como ha hecho con la mayoría del resto de las formaciones políticas del Parlamento.
Desde el partido lamentan que los de Pedro Sánchez rechacen cualquier tipo de contacto parlamentario, en un momento en el que los votos de Bildu son necesarios en buena parte de las ecuaciones para sacar adelante una investidura. "Empezamos mal, si Sánchez ha excluido a Bildu ante el temor de lo que piensen las derechas", ha afirmado Aizpurua.
La portavoz de la formación vasca sí que ha anunciado que existen "contactos normalizados con Unidas Podemos para intercambiar impresiones", pero lo ha equiparado a los contactos que se producen con el resto de grupos parlamentarios y lo ha desligado de las negociaciones para la investidura.
((Habrá ampliación))
