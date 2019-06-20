El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy ha asegurado este jueves que "no sería bueno" que en España se repitieran elecciones generales y, por ello, ha pedido un "esfuerzo" para que se cierre "pronto" un Gobierno estable y con apoyo de 176 diputados. Según ha añadido, un acuerdo PSOE-Cs daría una "sólida mayoría".

Así lo ha planteado en el Foro Premium del Atlántico, donde ha destacado que le corresponde a Pedro Sánchez "tomar la iniciativa" como ganador de las elecciones, recordando que en 2015 propuso, por ejemplo, la creación de una gran coalición PP-PSOE que no prosperó.

Dicho esto, ha señalado que "sea cual sea la fórmula", se debe conformar un Ejecutivo "lo más moderado y centrado posible" y basado en la "prudencia y disciplina fiscal", controlando el déficit público, bajando la deuda y sin subir impuestos.

Rajoy ha comentado que "hay opciones", dejando claro que a Sánchez, con Podemos, "no le llega" y no sería una "buena decisión" apoyarse en los partidos independentistas, de ahí que crea que lo mejor es cerrar un acuerdo para cuatro años con aportaciones de todos y donde se explique a los ciudadanos los asuntos que no se podrán acometer fruto de las negociaciones.

"Estamos en tiempo", ha indicado Rajoy, que ha advertido de que "una cosa es superar la investidura y otra poder gobernar". En esa línea, ha admitido que "lo ideal" es cerrar una investidura con 176 diputados y un programa de gobierno que "de tranquilidad y pueda gobernar".

El expresidente del Gobierno ha asegurado que una fórmula pasaría por algún acuerdo entre PSOE y Ciudadanos, que daría una "sólida mayoría" al futuro Ejecutivo, pero ha admitido que parece "poco probable".