Pactos postelectorales Casado recupera a Maroto para negociar los pactos postelectorales 

El 'popular' ya designó al número tres del PP, junto a Teodoro García Egea y Marta González, la vicesecretaria de Comunicación para conseguir un acuerdo en la Junta de Andalucía. Ahora la sustituye por Ana Beltrán.

30/04/2019 - El vicesecretario de Organización del PP, Javier Maroto, escucha las declaraciones del líder del PP, Pablo Casado, que ofrece tras la reunión del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional. EFE/ CARLOS PÉREZ

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha anunciado este lunes tras el Comité Ejecutivo que habrá una una comisión que encargará de negociar los pactos postelectorales, que estará integrada por el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, el vicesecretario de Organización, Javier Maroto, y la presidenta del PP navarro, Ana Beltrán. Casado prescinde, a su vez, de la vicesecretaria de comunicación, Marta González, que estuvo presente en las negociaciones en Andalucía. 

Casado refuerza a sus dos cargos más cercanos, García Egea y Maroto, en este proceso de negociación que se abre a partir de ahora. La posición de ambos —especialmente la del secretario general— había sido cuestionada durante estas semanas tras los pésimos resultados en las generales. Ambos —junto a González— negociaron en mesas separadas con Vox y Ciudadanos para conseguir un acuerdo en la Junta de Andalucía, que desalojó al PSOE tras 36 años de gobierno. 

Maroto se había quedado fuera del equipo de campaña de Pablo Casado en esta campaña del 26 de mayo. El conservador eligió a la vicesecretaria Cuca Gamarra para coordinar la campaña de las autonómicas y municipales y a Isabel García Tejerina la europea. Este lunes ha agradecido el trabajo de ambas al comenzar su intervención ante los medios de comunicación. 

Desde el partido apuntaban a que este cambio no era un castigo para Maroto, que no revalidaba su escaño por Vitoria. Defendían que el número tres del partido ha estado supervisando la preparación de ambos comicios, aunque, en un primer momento, también fue nombrado para dirigir el comité para el 26 de mayo.

